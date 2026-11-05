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USPS Operation Santa opens for 2026 holiday season
By Samantha Levy,5 days ago
OKLAHOMA - USPS Operation Santa adoption registration is officially open, giving individuals and groups an opportunity to help grant holiday wishes for families and children. Anyone interested in participating must visit USPSOperationSanta.com and complete a short registration and identity verification process before adopting letters. Previous participants must also complete the...
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