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GC Links Prenatal Mindfulness to Placental Fats
4 days ago
Gas chromatography (GC) analysis ties prenatal mindfulness to shifts in placental fatty acids. Mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), a program that teaches meditation and awareness techniques to help people manage stress, is a promising drug-free way to support mental health during pregnancy. In a recent study, researchers wanted to see whether taking part in this program during pregnancy was linked to changes in how the placenta works, specifically in how it handles nutrients and produces hormones. The placentas came from women taking part in a clinical trial in Barcelona called IMPACT BCN, in which participants were randomly assigned to either the mindfulness program or standard care. The researchers used gas chromatography (GC) to look at the types of fats in each placenta. They also measured how active certain genes were and how much of certain proteins were present, and they looked separately at placentas from baby boys and baby girls. The team published their findings in the journal Placenta.¹