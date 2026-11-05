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Abandoning pro-life voters helped cause GOP midterm losses, pro-life org says
By Tate Rosentreter,5 days ago
(The Center Square) – A pro-life organization says that Republicans got the results they earned in the 2026 midterm elections, arguing that ignoring its base of pro-life voters leading up to the election by relative inaction in the abortion drug review and shying away from confronting mail-order abortion policies is clearly not a winning tactic for the GOP.