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Max Muncy, Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Among Silver Slugger Awards Finalists For 2026
By Matt Borelli,5 days ago
Louisville Slugger announced the 2026 Silver Slugger Award finalists on Thursday, a group that includes a pair of Los Angeles Dodgers in Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani. Muncy is among the candidates for the National League honor at third base, along with the Chicago Cubs’ Alex Bregman. Ohtani and the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber are the two finalists at designated hitter in the NL.