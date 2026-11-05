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Online safety during October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month
By Lily Williams,5 days ago
October was Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a recognition that highlights online safety and reminds students to be cognizant of their digital dealings. Gonzaga University has emphasized the importance of this matter through annual cybersecurity training for both students and faculty and its recently added Bachelor of Science program in cybersecurity. Cybersecurity...
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