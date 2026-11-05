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Eagles Injury Report: Smith, Barkley, Wicks Sit Out Practice
By Dallin Ballard,5 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles released their first official injury report on Wednesday, and the news is not great for fans hoping for a full-strength lineup against the New York Giants. Three key players—running back Saquon Barkley and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks—did not participate in any drills. This marks the second straight week that Smith and Wicks have been sidelined with injuries, while Barkley continues to manage his workload.