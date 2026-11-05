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‘Every dog teaches you something’: Cheyenne officer remembers longtime K-9 partner after passing
By Garrett Grochowski,5 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Last week, the Cheyenne Police Department announced on Facebook the passing of retired K-9 Tyler. Her time with the department, helping seize over 1,300 pounds of drugs and earning the department multiple K-9 training awards, will be remembered forever. For her handler, Officer Lisa Koeppel, she’ll be remembered as a best friend.