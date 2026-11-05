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Ajax face foreign legion with highly passionate coach in Conference League
By Rian Rosendaal,3 days ago
Ajax continue their Conference League league phase campaign this week against Denmark's FC Midtylland in the third round of fixtures. The Amsterdam side arrive with confidence after a 2-0 win over Atalanta and are competing near the top of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. What can they expect from the relatively little-known Superligaen leaders? Voetbalzone take a closer look at the side hosting the visitors from the Netherlands on Thursday.