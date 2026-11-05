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Palantir secures sweeping AI deal with Clearwater insurance giant
By Chuck Merlis,5 days ago
Palantir Technologies, whose sophisticated data systems are used by the U.S. military and federal immigration authorities, has secured an enterprise-wide artificial intelligence agreement with Clearwater-based AmeriLife, extending its commercial business into the operations of one of the nation’s largest independent insurance and retirement product distributors. The agreement, announced Thursday,...