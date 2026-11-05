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Three Geopolitically Informed Versions of a Map of Chinese Provinces and Neighboring Countries
By Martin W. Lewis,5 days ago
Countries often make poor comparative units because they vary greatly in both size and population. India and China each have more than a billion more inhabitants than the world’s third most populous country, the United States. Their populations are more than five orders of magnitude greater than that of a truly tiny country like Nauru. It is a somewhat similar story with area. Russia is more than twice the size of Australia, a vast country of continental scope. The territory of Malta, far from the world’s smallest sovereign state, would fit into Russia 54,100 times.