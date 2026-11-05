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Portugal loses its money machine: Ronaldo's departure costs the national team millions in marketing power
By Magdy Obaid,5 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement cost Portugal far more than a world-class forward. It triggered a commercial earthquake that shook the foundations of the Portuguese Football Federation, which today waved goodbye to its biggest individual investment asset and its most important international face of the past two decades. Sports marketing expert Daniel...