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Ahold Delhaize Reports Resilient Q3 2026 Results and Updates 2026 Guidance to Reflect Business Disruption Caused by Recent Cybersecurity Incident
By ANUK Staff,3 days ago
ZAANDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Ahold Delhaize, an international food retail group and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce, reported third quarter results. Through our family of great local brands, we remain closely connected to the needs of customers and communities. Disciplined investments in value, quality and convenience are strengthening our competitive positions and enabling us to continue to gain market share. This balanced approach supports sustainable, long-term growth and positions us to deliver on our Growing Together strategic ambitions.