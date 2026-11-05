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Lifelong Learning Still Drives Print Sales
By Bill Prettyman,4 days ago
Have you ever thought about the link between learning and revenue for your business?. In my experience, the two are tied together more tightly than ever. Your customers want to do business with experts, not order takers. And order taking has never been easier to replace. Portals, procurement software, and automated reordering have turned simple transactions into tasks a customer can handle without you.