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NMMC-Iuka Cardiac Rehab Earns National Certification
By Jon R Myers,5 days ago
Heart patients in Tishomingo County now have a nationally certified recovery program close to home. The NMMC-Iuka cardiac rehab program at North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka has earned certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), North Mississippi Health Services announced. The certification is a notable step for...