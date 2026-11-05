undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PLAYOFF GAME PREVIEW: #1 Cochrane-Fountain City Football vs. #2 River Ridge
By Liam Statz,6 days ago
(KWMN)- The #1 seeded Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates will face the #2 seeded River Ridge Timberwolves on Friday, Oct. 6th with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. Cochrane-Fountain City received the scare of their season last Friday against the Cadott Hornets, trailing by as much as 12 at one point in the game. The Pirates needed heroics from Parker Kujak and Ethan Holzer, who connected for 2 passing touchdowns and 102 yards. The Hornets effectively silenced the run game from the Pirates, before Lisowski finally broke through with a rushing touchdown and 106 yards, 80 of which came in the second half. The Pirates defense came up clutch int he final 2 minutes with the Hornets driving, forcing a fumble that was recovered by CFC to win the game 21-18, but that 18 points was the most scored on CFC by any team so far this season. The secondary for the Pirates was effective, allowing just 5 completions for 51 yards.