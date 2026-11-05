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Professor David Grenardo Part of Global Discussion on Antisemitism in Sports
By Carrie Hilger,5 days ago
University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor David Grenardo co-authored a new report that examines antisemitism in professional sports around the globe. The publication, “Leveraging education in sport to challenge antisemitism: recommendations for policy and practice,” highlights the forms antisemitism may take and offers actionable recommendations on how to acknowledge and address antisemitism through education and sports.