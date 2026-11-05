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Lexington detective describes conflicting accounts in Pimlico shooting case
By Madison Porter,5 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against James Huff is headed to a grand jury after a hearing in which the court heard some of the evidence against him. Huff appeared in a Fayette County courtroom Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing, after police say he shot his girlfriend in the head on Oct. 23. He’s charged with assault-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.