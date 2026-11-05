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Shelton’s season best 43rd win moves him into Paris Masters quarterfinals along with Alcaraz, Fritz
By AP News,5 days ago
PARIS (AP) — Ben Shelton beat Arthur Rinderknech 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Thursday for a season’s best 43rd win and a spot in the Paris Masters quarterfinals. The U.S. Open runner-up next faces No. 12 Tommy Paul in an all-American contest. It will be their fifth career meeting, with the players on two wins each, and the first since 2024.