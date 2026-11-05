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‘Tell me the downside’: Spike pitches the 25th Amendment as the GOP’s path forward after midterm losses
5 days ago
Republicans just lost both chambers of Congress, and KIRO host Spike O’Neill has an idea for how they could recover before 2028: remove the president themselves. “If the Republican Party steps in and says the president has lost the ability to govern, and we can see it through his statements on the stump, his actions, his decisions, I’m just saying, as a political strategy, I think it’s got merit,” Spike said on “The Jake and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio.