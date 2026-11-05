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Mexican judge arrested and accused in US with taking bribes in international drug trafficking case
By ASSOCIATED PRESS,6 days ago
A Mexican judge has been arrested and accused of accepting $2 million in bribes in exchange for releasing a suspected Canadian drug trafficker from custody, U.S. officials said Thursday. Luiz Benítez Alcántara was overseeing extradition proceedings in Mexico in 2024 for Canadian citizen Andrew Clark, who was charged in the...