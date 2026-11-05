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Brandon Aiyuk files for reinstatement — How will 49ers handle his return?
By Jason FitzCaroline Fenton,6 days ago
Brandon Aiyuk files for reinstatement — How will 49ers handle his return?. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz react to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk filing for reinstatement and discuss how the San Francisco 49ers may handle his return. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.