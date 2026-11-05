undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado Springs Utilities uses helicopter to replace aging power poles on Pikes Peak
By Abby Smith,5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) used a contracted helicopter to replace deteriorating poles along a circuit that provides power to facilities on Pikes Peak. CSU says the circuit powers the Pikes Peak Visitor Center, the U.S. Army High Altitude Research Laboratory, and other critical infrastructure. According...
3