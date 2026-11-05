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Wilson & Johnson Private Foundation Announces First Cycle of Quarterly Grant Awards
By LifeInNaples,5 days ago
Wilson & Johnson Private Foundation Announces First Cycle of Quarterly. Grant Awards Benefitting Three Collier County Non-Profit Organizations. The Wilson & Johnson Private Foundation is proud to announce it has awarded $25,000 in grants to the Empowerment Farm, Fun Time Early Childhood Academy and The Shelter for Abused Women & Children. These awards represent the first quarterly cycle of smaller gifts by the Foundation. The next cycle for nonprofit grants is now open through December 31, 2026.