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9th Annual New Orleans Jazz Museum Improv Gala
By Site Staff,5 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz Museum will host its ninth annual Improvisations Gala on Dec. 5, transforming the 400 block of Esplanade Avenue into a holiday-themed celebration featuring live music, cuisine, cocktails and exhibits. Presented by The Herb Alpert Foundation, the fundraiser will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. and will also mark the debut of the museum’s new stage and revitalized grounds, funded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.