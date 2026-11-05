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Early Man Was a Woman: Book 1 (Reclaiming History)
By Ulli Lust,5 days ago
If you read any of Ulli Lust’s graphic novels, whether personal memoir or otherwise, you’ll see a consistent theme- a genuine yearning to examine what it means to exist as a woman in, and in spite of, the patriarchy. Her latest graphic novel, Early Man Was a Woman: Book 1 (Reclaiming History) takes a step back and asks us to reconsider what we have been taught: namely, what if the history of early mankind was actually driven by women?