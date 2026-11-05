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Decomposers: The Science of a Rotting
By Guest Contributor,6 days ago
Decomposers shepherd our forests and gardens from summer lushness to winter austerity, returning nutrients to the soil and readying it for the rebirth of spring. Decay begins as soon as the knife pierces the pumpkin’s gooey flesh. While you’re standing in the kitchen scooping out seeds to clean and roast later, air rushes in carrying a microscopic cargo of bacteria, yeasts, and fungal spores.