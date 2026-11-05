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A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 premiere date: November update
5 days ago
As we dive deeper and deeper into the month of November, will we learn more about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 over at HBO?. First and foremost, here is your reminder of what HBO has said so far. There are some plans to bring the prequel about Dunk and Egg back within the first half of next year. Filming has already been completed and since there are not any dragons or massive battles as we’ve seen over on House of the Dragon, the post-production period is not anywhere near as long. Add to this the fact that these episodes are shorter and beyond just that, there are only six of them.