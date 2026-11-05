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Chicago Fire season 15 spoilers: Will Joe Miñoso return as Cruz?
5 days ago
Following his big farewell on the 300th episode of Chicago Fire last night, is there a chance that Joe Miñoso eventually returns as Joe Cruz? Given the popularity of this character, we always tend to think there is a chance. He was a source of lightness within Firehouse 51 for so many years, and we got to see a wonderful love story for him over the years at the same time.