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Greg Cosell: Vikings Defense Vs. Bills Offense Highlights MNF In Minnesota
5 days ago
NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell joined One Bills Live. He shared his thoughts on Monday night's game against the Vikings in Minnesota, including the Vikings blitz-heavy defense, how the Bills offense can adjust, and the quarterback situation currently in flux for Minnesota. He went on to talk about the Bills usage of the RBs in the pass game and the run game importance against the Vikings.