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‘Our hero’: Huntsville Navy sailor reunited with family after grueling 286 days at sea
By Sarah Grace Kennedy,3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tears of relief and cheers of celebration filled the Huntsville International Airport on Thursday morning as a local Navy sailor was reunited with his family following a grueling deployment in the Middle East. Ahmad Mohammed, a Huntsville native, stepped off a red-eye flight to an emotional...