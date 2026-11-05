undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spencer Brown named Bills' nominee for NFL Salute to Service Award 2026: "I just want to put them first"
By Alec White,6 days ago
For Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown, supporting the military community is personal. Brown was named the Bills' nominee for the NFL's Salute to Service Award, an honor that recognizes members of the NFL community who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to honoring, empowering and connecting with service members, veterans and their families.