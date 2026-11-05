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Dr. Fingeret named to new leadership role in college
By InterCOM Published,3 days ago
Abbey Fingeret, MD, PhD, has been named assistant dean for faculty development in the UNMC College of Medicine, effective Nov. 9. Dr. Fingeret, who in 2026 was named Varner Educator Laureate and a recipient of the Interprofessional Academy of Educators’ Distinguished Educator Award, is an associate professor in the UNMC Division of Surgical Oncology and section chief for endocrine surgery.