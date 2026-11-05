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Switch 2 now the 6th fastest-selling game hardware in U.S. history, outpacing Switch and PS5
5 days ago
Just last week we heard from Mat Piscatella, Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana, who mentioned that the Switch 2 was no longer the fastest-selling console in the U.S.. Piscatella quickly followed that up by saying the platform continues to do very well, and that hey doesn’t see “anything to be concerned about.”