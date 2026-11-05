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Baltimore Casino Dealer's Heart Attack Firing Costs Caesars $150K
By Emily White,4 days ago
A blackjack dealer at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore collapsed on the gaming floor in April 2023, was rushed into cardiac intensive care, and later needed surgery, according to Casino.org — only to find himself fired once he tried to come back to work. Now Caesars Entertainment and the casino have agreed to pay him $150,000 to settle a federal disability discrimination lawsuit.