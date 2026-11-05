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Sack-Prone Texas Offense Could Reignite Mizzou Pass Rush
By Colin Simmons,4 days ago
Getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks has become a challenge in recent weeks for the Tigers. Mizzou’s defense made it look relatively easy to get to the quarterback through the first half of the season. Over the past two weeks, however, the Tigers have struggled to generate the same pressure, giving the Texas offense an opportunity to exploit its pass-protection vulnerabilities.