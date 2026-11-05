undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Hartselle Baptist Church sends 500 Christmas backpacks to children in need
By Rebekah Yancey,4 days ago
Members of West Hartselle Baptist Church loaded approximately 500 backpacks onto an 18-wheeler Thursday morning, sending toys, school supplies and other necessities to children in need across Alabama and the Mississippi Delta. The backpacks were collected from 13 churches and organizations as part of Christmas Backpacks for Children and Teens,...
1