undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Police say man huffed 'Blow Off Duster' while standing by vehicle at fast food drive-thru
By News Staff,5 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police arrested a man who was reportedly inhaling toxic vapors at a McDonald's drive-thru Wednesday evening, the police department said. At 7:08 p.m. November 4, officers were called to a report of an intoxicated driver at the McDonald's drive-thru on E. Broadway. The driver of a Dodge Ram was openly using inhalants in the drive-thru window, police said.
4