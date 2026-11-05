undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MSU alums donate $10 million to help fund improvements to Spartan Stadium
By Kyle Beery,5 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (News 10) - Michigan State University’s FOR SPARTA initiative is getting a major boost from alums with plans to improve Spartan Stadium. Spartan Ventures on Thursday announced loyal alums and John and Becky Duffey have made a $10 million commitment designated to FOR SPARTA, building on their “legacy of philanthropy to the university.”