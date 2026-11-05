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Former U.S. Senator to speak at Baton Rouge decision-making conference
By WBRZ Staff,5 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu will deliver the opening address at an international conference on decision-making at The Water Campus in Baton Rouge. The Water Institute said it will host the annual Society for Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty meeting from Nov. 9-12. Landrieu will speak at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the opening plenary session at The Water Campus.