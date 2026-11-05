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How Small Business Owners Can Evaluate a Dispute Before It Takes Over
By Kimberly Taylor, Esq., CEOPresident, JAMS,3 days ago
Imagine a small business owner learning that a disagreement with a customer, vendor, landlord, or former employee may be heading toward litigation. The owner believes the business acted reasonably. Counsel sees a strong legal position. But responding to the dispute will require document production, employee time, and legal fees, all while the owner is still responsible for serving customers and keeping the business running.