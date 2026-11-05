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Baker & Baker Jewelers celebrates 108 years
By Isabelle Poling,4 days ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Baker & Baker Jewelers celebrated 108 years in business Wednesday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce. According to owner Charla Farley, Baker & Baker Jewelers was established in 1918 by the Baker brothers. Later, her father, Larry Hall, joined the brothers and bought the business in 1994. In May 2026, Farley took over ownership.
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