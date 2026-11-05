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Big names pose with the first fans to buy Zelda: Ocarina of Time at Nintendo NY/SF (UPDATE)
5 days ago
Both Nintendo NY and SF hosted midnight launches for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and hundreds lined up at both location to snag their copies of the game and more. Of course, only one person could be first in line at each location, and Nintendo has shared a look at the lucky people alongside some very special Nintendo employees who were present.