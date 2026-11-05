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Colliers Negotiates Sale of 207,000-Square-Foot Grocery-Anchored Center in Metro Atlanta
3 days ago
Tucker, Ga. — Colliers has negotiated the sale of Tucker Meridian Shopping Center, a 207,000-square-foot community center located in Tucker, roughly 20 miles northeast of Atlanta. The property traded for an undisclosed price but was one of the largest retail investment transactions completed in Dekalb in recent years, according to Colliers.