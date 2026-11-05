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Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $109.5 Million Sale of Tice’s Corner in Northern New Jersey
3 days ago
Woodcliff Lake, N.J. — Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the $109.5 million sale of Tice’s Corner, a 120,000-square-foot lifestyle center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodcliff Lake. The sale was one of the largest single-asset retail transactions of the past decade in New Jersey, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Anchored by Apple, additional tenants at the center include Pottery Barn, J. Crew, Madewell, Anthropologie and Free People, along with dining and specialty shops.