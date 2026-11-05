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Heidenberg Properties Acquires 148,538-Square-Foot Center in Raleigh, North Carolina
3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Heidenberg Properties, along with Norse Realty Group and DG Raleigh, have acquired Triangle Town Place, a 148,538-square-foot shopping center located in Raleigh. The property, which was more than 94 percent occupied at the time of sale, is anchored by a 75,000-square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods and a 31,067-square-foot Nordstrom Rack. Other tenants at the center include DSW and Dollar Tree. The seller was Atlanta-based RCG Ventures.