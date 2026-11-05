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Federal Court Rejects 15 New York Sheriffs' Bid to Block ICE Cooperation Ban
By Matt Csontos,5 days ago
A federal court has denied a request from 15 New York sheriffs who sought to block the state's ban on 287(g) agreements, the arrangements that let local law enforcement assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with federal immigration duties. New York Attorney General Letitia James' office announced the ruling Wednesday, framing it as a win for the state's effort to keep local police out of federal immigration enforcement.