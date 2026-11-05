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Mitch's 100th career win.
4 days ago
Mitch has officially won 100 games as the head coach of our team. This is a huge milestone for any coach in college or the NBA. Mitch has to improve his substitutions and timeout management. He has to remember how young the team still is even with all the veterans here now. He can't just let them play through it because young players get too comfortable with a lead. That was pretty obvious last night when Dallas cut the lead to 2 and then Dallas took the lead briefly at 103-100.