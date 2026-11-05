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Map nerd nitpicks Spurs' ABA court
5 days ago
As a geography/map nerd, there is just one tiny thing that bothered me about the Spurs ABA-inspired court last night: the placement of the star. It's a bit east of San Antonio, more like over Luling, TX about 60 mi away. (Which, don't get me wrong: Luling is a great little town with some amazing BBQ and home of the first Buc-ee's, but it's not even considered a part of the San Antonio area.)