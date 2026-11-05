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Does Houston have an Amen Thompson problem?
By Kevin O'Connor,4 days ago
Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor explains why he has the Rockets sitting at eighth in his power rankings - despite a 7-2 start - and why the on/off numbers for the Defensive Player of the Year candidate could present problems down the road for Houston. Check out the full conversation on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.