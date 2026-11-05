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Victor Wembanyama's massive night shows 'ideal' version of Spurs star
By Kevin O'Connor,5 days ago
Victor Wembanyama's massive night shows 'ideal' version of Spurs star. Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor breaks down Victor Wembanyama's 52-point, 24-rebound performance against Dallas - with 16 of his 27 shots coming at the rim - and why it showed the best parts of his game. Check out the full conversation on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.